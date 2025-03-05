Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.57. 93,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 46,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
