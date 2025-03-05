Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at HSBC

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
