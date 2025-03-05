Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at HSBC

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE PBR opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.