PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,133,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,943 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $324,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.