PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.36

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.355 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PepsiCo stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.