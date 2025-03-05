Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.31.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:PPL traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.05. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$46.71 and a 12 month high of C$60.72. The company has a market cap of C$31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 18,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.43, for a total value of C$1,003,615.58. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.