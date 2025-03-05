Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $156,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,937.15. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $655,902.24.

On Monday, February 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $211,260.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total transaction of $586,954.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 95,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 132,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

