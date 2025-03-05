PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PCI-PAL had a positive return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

PCI-PAL Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PCIP opened at GBX 57 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The firm has a market cap of £41.29 million, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.24. PCI-PAL has a 12-month low of GBX 46.82 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.40 ($0.94).

Insider Buying and Selling at PCI-PAL

In other news, insider James Barham acquired 33,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £19,972.09 ($25,549.56). Company insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

