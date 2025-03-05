Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Paysafe Stock Performance
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $34,481,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,489,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
