PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,631,000 after buying an additional 84,337 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after buying an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $387,435,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

