Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after buying an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,437,000 after buying an additional 3,220,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 2,116,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $40,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after buying an additional 761,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

