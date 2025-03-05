Patten Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

