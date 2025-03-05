Patten Group Inc. Makes New $813,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.53 and a 1-year high of $102.90.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

