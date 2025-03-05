Patten Group Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $327.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.38 and a 1-year high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

