Patten Group Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,394,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,969,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 224,413 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,249,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 436,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.