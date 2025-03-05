Patten Group Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,394,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,969,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 224,413 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,249,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 436,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $137.14.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
