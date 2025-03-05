Patten Group Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,530.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $124.10.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

