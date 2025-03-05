Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $623.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $665.68 and a 200 day moving average of $650.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

