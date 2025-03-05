Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 16,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $112,618.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,485.88. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $308,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $381,403.05. This represents a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

