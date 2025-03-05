Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Park-Ohio Stock Performance
Shares of PKOH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 16,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $34.50.
Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Report on Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.