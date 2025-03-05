Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.0343 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.