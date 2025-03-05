Paragon 28 (FNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Paragon 28 to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 27,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $315,390.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,313,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,846,832.42. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

