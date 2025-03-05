Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.39 and last traded at $44.61. 631,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,802,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Trading Down 3.9 %

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Irth Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at $66,883,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,156,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.