Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.86 ($7.47) and traded as low as GBX 569 ($7.28). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.32), with a volume of 243,940 shares traded.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £517.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 583.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 580.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.43.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile
The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.