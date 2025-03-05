Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

