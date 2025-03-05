Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.15). Approximately 50,400,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.34).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).

The company has a market cap of £860.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

