Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.15). 50,400,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.42. The company has a market cap of £855.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

