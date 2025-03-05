Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.15). Approximately 50,400,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £855.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

