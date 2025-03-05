OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $184.92 and last traded at $181.81. Approximately 232,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 215,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $5,208,248. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in OSI Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

