OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, Zacks reports. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. OppFi updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.070 EPS.

OppFi Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of OppFi stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 1,249,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,236. OppFi has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $867.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

