Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,184 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,525,000 after acquiring an additional 538,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,846 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $125.76.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

