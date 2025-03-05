Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 30,293 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in APA by 84.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of APA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of APA by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 48.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

APA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

