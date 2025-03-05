Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,685 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,936,000 after purchasing an additional 732,035 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 1,230,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,973,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 888,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

