Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of General Motors by 972.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 123.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,897 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of General Motors by 158.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,171,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,450 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in General Motors by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,089,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,140,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

General Motors Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE GM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

