Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.