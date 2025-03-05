Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3,795.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 545,751 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PYLD opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

