Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $1,109,612.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,624.40. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,387 shares of company stock valued at $32,691,830 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.24.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

