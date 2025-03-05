Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 76.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 213.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

