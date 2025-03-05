Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,107 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NBXG opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

