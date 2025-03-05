Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ExlService by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in ExlService by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,461. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Trading Down 1.8 %

EXLS stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.