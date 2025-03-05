Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 886 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. FMR LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,260 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Kyndryl by 62.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,208 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at about $20,213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kyndryl by 166.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,856,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Down 0.5 %

KD opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In related news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

