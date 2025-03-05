Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

MGY stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

