Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $755,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,352 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4,342.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,636,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

