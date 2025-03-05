Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

