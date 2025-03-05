Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,311,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the previous session’s volume of 796,823 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Open Text by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,642,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after buying an additional 63,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 126.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth $6,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

