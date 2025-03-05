Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.7 million-$65.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.6 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.770-0.820 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Ooma stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96. Ooma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $215,837.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,529.92. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Gustke sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $60,894.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,475. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,132 in the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

