Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.1 million. Ooma also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.180-0.190 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Ooma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OOMA

Ooma Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 138,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,641. Ooma has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.03 million, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Ooma news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $215,837.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,529.92. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Gustke sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $60,894.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,475. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.