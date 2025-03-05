One Liberty Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 327.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OLP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,123. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $30.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $551.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLP

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.