Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ONCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leede Financial lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

