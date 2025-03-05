Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 141.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.