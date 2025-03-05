Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $678.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.4 million. Okta also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.150-3.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.46, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $267,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,178.75. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,482 shares of company stock worth $74,422,216. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

