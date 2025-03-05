OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 8,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 245.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of OFS Capital worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.