Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79), with a volume of 168393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.79).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £187.57 million, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.27.

Insider Transactions at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other news, insider Richard King purchased 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,368.15 ($5,588.01). Also, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,518.49). Company insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

